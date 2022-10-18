91-year-old Boston woman stabbed at park thanks ‘angels’

BOSTON (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist and education pioneer who was stabbed while walking her dog in a Boston park last week says she no longer feels safe walking alone. Jean McGuire said during a news conference with family at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on Tuesday that she wanted to thank the ‘angels’ who came to her aid after the Oct. 11 attack. McGuire is the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee and also helped found a voluntary school desegregation program. Her assailant hasn’t been caught.

