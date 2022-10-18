27 dogs removed from New Hampshire home due to inhumane conditions, Humane Society says

By Ray Brewer and Grace Finerman

SWANZEY, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A dog breeder is accused of animal neglect after 27 dogs were removed from “deplorable” conditions, according to the Monadnock Humane Society.

State police said troopers received information from the humane society and executed a search warrant at the home of breeder Tory Frazier, 56, in Winchester.

According to the humane society, police discovered the dogs in a condition they described as “deplorable.”

“There’s only so much right with everything going on in the populations in this world, there’s only so much that can actually be monitored,” said Kathleen Collinsworth, executive director of Monadnock Humane Society.

There were 27 Labrador retrievers, 13 adults and 14 puppies, with seven of them still nursing. They were removed from a home on Oct. 5, according to the Monadnock Humane Society.

The organization called the conditions inhumane, saying many of the dogs were underweight and tested positive for multiple parasites. One was tested for Lyme disease.

“Some of these breeders are in very remote areas in the Monadnock Region and it takes eyes to see what’s going on and to have these situations reported,” Collinsworth said. “And unfortunately, sometimes it takes too long for that to happen and the dogs multiply.”

The organization said it’s overseeing all care for the dogs as the case continues.

They share that could cost more than $7,000 a week.

The younger puppies are with their mother. Puppies that are old enough are in foster homes.

“When you get to look into the eyes of these animals knowing where they came from and where they are now and hopefully where they will be, it makes our jobs incredibly rewarding,” Collinsworth said.

Frazier has been charged with one misdemeanor count of animal neglect, state police said. According to the organization, Frazier is expected to appear in court in the next couple of weeks.

According to the humane society, Frazier does have an opportunity to go before a judge to contest these charges. There is a chance, depending on how the case goes, that the dogs will be returned.

