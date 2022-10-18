2 dead after small plane crashes into Florida home’s roof

By Jessica Holly, Nicole Linsalata

MIRAMAR, Florida (WSVN) — Two people are dead after a plane crashed into a home in a Miramar neighborhood. Both people were on board the plane.

Fire rescue units responded to the scene, along the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive, at around 11:45 a.m., Monday.

The single-engine Aventura II crashed into the home just south of North Perry Airport and came into contact with power lines over the house, which became tangled around it, complicating rescuers’ access to the cockpit of the plane.

Susan L. Hall Dotson is the mother of one of the victims and confirmed her son, Jordan Hall, was one of the victims of the crash.

“My family is heartbroken that we have lost such a bright light and loving son much too soon. Our family extends our condolences to the family that lost a beloved loved one today,” said Hall Dotson.

She said flying was a passion project for her son, that the 32-year-old flew her to the Bahamas for Mother’s Day and flew over to his grandmother’s home in Ohio as a tribute.

He posted a video of himself flying in what appears to be a remarkably similar plane several days ago.

Video sent to 7News shows the small plane on the runway just before taking off from the airport.

One resident said he saw the crash as it was happening. He said it sounded like the engine failed.

“It went like this,” he said as he gestured downward with his hand. “Right until it — it was high. Then I hear it coming out of the motor, ‘Too, too, too.’ Then I heard the motor shut off.”

Neighbors in the area heard a big boom in the morning and then came out to learn what happened.

“We happen to hear the noise, and my wife came outside, and when we came outside, we saw the plane sticking out, and our son had called and said it was a plane crash. We asked where. He said, ‘Right there, in the street on the side of Plantation,’” said a resident, “so when we looked down the street, you could see the plane sticking out. We don’t know if anybody was actually inside the house or what because they’re not letting anybody by right now.”

Area residents told 7News a mother and son were inside the home, but luckily, they didn’t get hurt.

“I heard the noise, I grabbed the baby and ran out,” said Manyerenuis Moreno, the home’s owner, “and when I got out, I saw the plane on top of the roof.”

Six houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

One woman, visibly upset, showed up at the scene, but Hall’s mother lives out of state.

Hall’s mother said it is difficult to speak about him in the past tense, her adventurous son, who loved to see the world from above.

Crews are working to remove the plane from the home as authorities begin to investigate what went wrong.

“In regards to why the plane crashed, what happened, that is an investigation that [the National Transportation Safety Board] will be handling,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues.

According to Florida Power and Light, 35 people lost power because of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement that reads in part, “The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate … Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents. After investigators verify the aircraft registration number at the scene, the FAA will release it (usually on the next business day) on this web page.”

The plane has been covered with a tarp.

Moreno said she is still waiting for answers as to how long it will take to remove the aircraft.

Fire crews have since left the home. They said the bodies have been removed from the plane.

The plane will stay stuck in the home until it is removed by the NTSB.

As of Monday night, officials have not released the names of the other victim of the crash.

