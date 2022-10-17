Suit over rape claim against filmmaker Haggis heads to trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury selection has begun in a civil case that centers on a rape allegation against Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis. The lawsuit that went to trial Monday in New York on Monday was filed by a publicist who said the screenwriter and director lured her to his Manhattan apartment and raped her after a 2013 movie premiere. Haggis maintains the encounter was consensual, and his lawyers have suggested that the Church of Scientology engineered false accusations of sexual misdeeds to discredit him after he left the church and denounced it. The church has said it’s not involved in the allegations against Haggis. Haggis wrote back-to-back best picture Academy Award winners “Million Dollar Baby” and “Crash” in the mid-2000s.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.