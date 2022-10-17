NBC News student seminar highlights unusual education effort

NEW YORK (AP) — For a news organization, NBC is leaning aggressively into education. The company is making its leaders available to students this week for a one-day digital seminar on how to succeed in the news business. It’s part of NBCU Academy, a nearly two-year-old education initiative that includes jobs, journalism training videos and partnerships with some 45 colleges and university. The effort is designed primarily, although not exclusively, at helping students from a diverse background get started in journalism. More than two years ago, NBC Universal News Group chairman Cesar Conde set a goal of having a workforce that’s at least half women and half people of color.

