NATO begins nuclear exercises amid Russia war tensions

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO has begun its annual nuclear exercises in northwestern Europe as tensions simmer over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use any means to defend Russian territory. Fourteen of NATO’s 30 member countries are taking part in the exercises along with around 60 aircraft including fighter jets, surveillance and refueling planes. The bulk of the war games will be held at least 1,000 kilometers from Russia’s borders. U.S. long-range B-52 bombers are also involved in the maneuvers, dubbed Steadfast Noon and which run until Oct. 30. NATO is not permitting media access. The exercises were planned before Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine in February. Russia also usually holds annual maneuvers around the same time.

