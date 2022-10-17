Commanders’ Carson Wentz has surgery to repair broken finger

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery to repair a broken right ring finger. The team did not provide a specific timeframe of how much time Wentz will miss. Taylor Heinicke is expected to start Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Wentz was injured when his throwing hand got tangled up with Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones while delivering a pass during the second quarter of the game Thursday night. Wentz continued to play despite the injury and helped the Commanders snap a four-game losing streak.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.