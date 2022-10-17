10 killed, 26 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Seven people — including two teens — are dead, and 23 other people are wounded following weekend shootings across the city as of Sunday. The ages of the victims range from 13 to 62.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 22-year-old man was shot during an argument in Roseland Friday evening.

Police said the man was arguing with a woman, in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street around 9:27 p.m., when a known man approached the victim and shot him before fleeing the scene.

The victim was shot in the leg and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

A woman shot a man who attacked another woman in Humboldt Park Friday.

Police say a 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building, in the 700 block of North Spaulding around 8:17 p.m., when she was approached by a 62-year-old male who was armed with a knife.

The man swung the knife at the victim multiple times making contact. A 54-year-old woman arrived on the scene and shot the suspect multiple times.

The 33-year-old woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a stab wound to the hand and thigh and is listed in good condition. The 62-year-old man was also taken to Mt. Sinai with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest in critical condition.

The 54-year-old woman was taken to the Area Three police station. No further injuries were reported.

A man was shot while traveling in West Garfield Park.

The victim, 48, was traveling in the passenger seat of a vehicle, in the 4400 block of West Lake Street around 10:56 p.m., when he was shot at by an unidentified suspect traveling in a white sedan.

The victim was struck once on the thigh and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in good condition.

Saturday afternoon, a man was killed when he was shot in the 1900 block of South Homan. Police say around 5:15 p.m., the man was inside an apartment when someone came inside and started shooting, striking the victim in the back and chest. The 22-year-old victimw as pronounced dead on the scene.

A 39-year-old woman is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to the Chicago Police Department, the woman was found unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 8400 block of South Vincennes just before 11 a.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds to her body. The victim was taken to Adcvoate Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 10:50 p.m. Friday, in the 4900 block of North Central Avenue, two men, 31 and 32, were in an argument with an unidentified male suspect. The male offender began to walk away and produced a firearm and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene on foot. The 32-year-old victim was shot in the wrist and is listed in good condition at Lutheran General Hospital. The 31-year-old male suffered a graze wound to the thigh and is listed in good condition at Community First Medical Center.

· At 9:50 p.m. Friday, in the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue, a 13-year-old boy was found on a park bench with a gunshot wound to the head. The witness stated he heard a loud pop followed by multiple people fleeing the area on foot. The witness called police after discovering the boy. The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

· At 12:04 a.m. Saturday, in the 700 block of West 50th Street, a 17-year-old boy was discovered by a witness who stated they heard multiple shots fired outside of their home and found the victim unresponsive. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

· At 4:49 a.m. Saturday, in the 5000 block of South Hermitage Avenue, a 45-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when he was shot at by an unidentified offender who was traveling in a black vehicle. The victim was struck once on the leg and was transported to U of C where he is listed in good condition.

· At 6:10 a.m. Saturday, in the 0-100 block of 87th Street, a man, 60, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was on a Red Line train when an argument started between him and an unknown suspect. The offender then began firing multiple shots at the victim. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition. The offender fled from the train at 87th St.

· At 8:10 a.m. Saturday, at an unknown address, a man, 26, suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. Circumstances around the incident are unknown at this time. The victim self-transported to Rush Hospital in good condition.

· At 10:23 a.m. Saturday, in the 800 of East 79th Street. two men suffered gunshot wounds to the body. A 26-year-old man was shot in the groin and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 40-year-old man was shot in the ankle and was transported to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition. Both victims were walking when a grey vehicle approached and an unknown offender from the vehicle began firing shots in the victim’s direction.

· At 3:54 p.m. Saturday, in the 10000 block of South Sangamon Avenue, a 29-year-old man was on the street when he was shot in the stomach by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

· At 4:17 p.m. Saturday, in the 6300 block of South Paulina Avenue, a 30-year-old man was in front of a residence when an unknown suspect approached, produced a firearm, and fired shots at the victim. The victim was shot in the left leg and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

· At 5:32 p.m. Saturday, in the 7800 block of South Laflin Avenue, a 39-year-old male victim was involved in an argument with an unknown man who produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim – striking him in the left leg. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

· At 5:15 p.m. Saturday, in the 1900 block of South Homan Avenue, a 22-year-old man was inside an apartment when an unknown suspect entered the residence, produced a firearm, and fired shots at the victim – striking him in the back and chest. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

· At 10:10 p.m. Saturday, in the 700 block of South Lavergne Avenue, a 58-year-old man was in the rear yard of a residence when a man fired shots. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition by the CFD with a gunshot wound to the right knee.

· At 11:06 p.m. Saturday, in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue, two victims were on a third-floor hallway of an apartment building when shots were fired. A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the back. A 25-year-old woman was transported by the CFD to U of C in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

· At: 11:37 p.m. Saturday, in the 6000 block of South Albany Avenue, a 34-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a known woman fired shots. The victim was self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

· At 1:19 a.m. Sunday, in the 8100 block of South Loomis Boulevard, a 19-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when an occupant in a black SUV fired shots. The victim was transported by the CFD to Christ in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg

· At 1:21 a.m. Sunday, in the 1800 block of North Clark Street, a 35-year-old man was involved in a fight with another man at a hotel lounge. The suspect then fired a shot striking the victim in the chest. The victim was transported by the CFD to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

· At 2:50 a.m., in an unknown location, a 26-year-old man was dropped off at Mt. Sinai in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and right shoulder. There were no further details.

· At 11:06 a.m. Sunday, in the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue, police said a man, 21, was walking when an unknown suspect fired shots in his direction from an unknown car. The victim was shot in the right foot and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

· At 12:39 p.m. Sunday, in the 4200 block of West Adams, a 20-year-old man was on the sidewalk, when he was shot in the left hip and right leg. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

· At 10:48 a.m. Sunday, in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, a 39-year-old woman was found on the sidewalk, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

· At 4:10 p.m. Sunday, in the 6900 block of South Peoria Street, a 20-year-old man was on the sidewalk, when someone shot him in the lower back. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

· At 5:56 p.m. Sunday, three men were standing in the 4300 block of West Monroe, when someone in a passing car started shooting. The men – ages 30, 32, and 36, all were shot in the leg, and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

· At 7:44 p.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was sitting on the front porch of a home in the 4100 block of West Van Buren Street, when someone in a black sedan shot him in the right leg. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

· At 11:11 p.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 400 block of West Ontario Street, when someone in a dark blue sedan shot him in the left leg. The victim was taken to Rush University Medical Center in fair condition.

· At 12:02 a.m. Monday, a 22-year-old man was standing on a front porch in the 6400 block of South Winchester Avenue, when someone shot him in the abdomen. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

· At 12:49 a.m. Monday, police officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found a 43-year-old man inside a parked car in the 1500 block of East 62nd Street, with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

· At 1:46 a.m. Monday, police officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 6800 block of South Western Avenue found a 54-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, inside a car that had hit a tree. The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

· At 3:01 a.m. Monday, a 37-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of South Avers, when someone walked up and shot him in the right leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

