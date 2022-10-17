1 killed, 3 others injured in Long Beach stabbings, police say; suspect arrested at one crime scene

By KABC Staff

LONG BEACH, California (KABC) — One person was killed and three others were injured in stabbing attacks at multiple locations in Long Beach on Monday morning, authorities said.

The Long Beach Police Department said a suspect has been arrested, but could not confirm that all the incidents are related.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue and found a woman suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Over the next few hours, officers responded to other locations across the city.

Just before 6:30 a.m., officers found a man with stab wounds in the 700 block of Olive Street. That victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injures. At around 7:05 a.m. two other men were found with stab wounds to the upper body in the area of Ocean Boulevard and 4th Place.

One of those victims was taken to a hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other was treated at the scene, police said.

A man, who is believed to be homeless, was arrested in possession of a knife near the scene of the last stabbing, the department’s Michael Pennino said during a Monday morning press conference. However, investigators are still trying to determine that man’s connection to the incidents and whether all the stabbings were carried out by the same person.

Authorities do not believe there is an active threat to the public.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

