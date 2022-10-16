Mozambique jihadi violence spreads despite military effort

NANJUA, Mozambique (AP) — Fleeing beheadings, shootings, rapes and kidnappings, nearly 1 million people are displaced by the Islamic extremist insurgency in northern Mozambique. The 5-year wave of jihadi violence in Cabo Delgado province has killed more than 4,000 people and scuppered international investments worth billions of dollars. In a sprawl of dilapidated tents in the small settlement of Nanjua, several hundred families are seeking safety from the violence. They say their conditions are bleak but they’re afraid to return home because of continuing violence by the rebels of the Islamic State Mozambique Province. More than 1.000 miles south, however, government officials in the capital Maputo are saying the insurgency is under control and are encouraging the displaced to return to their homes.

