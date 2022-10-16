Manchester United loses ground on Premier League’s top four

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has lost ground in the race for the top four of the Premier League after being held by Newcastle in a 0-0 draw. Fourth-place Chelsea won 2-0 at Aston Villa on Sunday and moved three points clear of United in fifth with Erik ten Hag drawing for the first time since taking charge at Old Trafford. Substitute Marcus Rashford could have secured a late win for the home team but Newcastle held on for the point after the forward failed to convert Casemiro’s cross in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

