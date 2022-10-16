Guardiola says Liverpool fans threw coins at him

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola says coins were thrown at him during Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Premier League. The City manager remonstrated angrily Sunday with a section of the Anfield crowd after Phil Foden saw a goal ruled out when VAR invited referee Anthony Taylor to review the pitchside monitor. Guardiola repeatedly gesticulated at fans in the immediate aftermath and later said coins were thrown in his direction. He said the coins did not hit him.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.