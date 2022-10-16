Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:21 AM

Guardiola says Liverpool fans threw coins at him

KION

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola says coins were thrown at him during Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Premier League. The City manager remonstrated angrily Sunday with a section of the Anfield crowd after Phil Foden saw a goal ruled out when VAR invited referee Anthony Taylor to review the pitchside monitor. Guardiola repeatedly gesticulated at fans in the immediate aftermath and later said coins were thrown in his direction. He said the coins did not hit him.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content