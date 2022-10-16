Egonu gets support from Draghi after racist abuse

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi called Paola Egonu to offer his support after the volleyball star threatened to quit the national team following racist abuse. A video emerged of Egonu talking to her agent and crying after Italy beat the United States to take bronze at the world volleyball championship on Saturday. Egonu says: “It’s my last match in the national team … They asked me why I was Italian.” Egonu later appeared to have rethought her decision to quit the national team but the 23-year-old did say she needed a break.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.