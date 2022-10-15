UNT wins again in CUSA play, beats Louisiana Tech 47-27

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Aune threw for two touchdowns, North Texas rolled up 475 yards on the ground and the Mean Green beat Louisiana Tech 47-27 for their eighth straight Conference USA win. Parker McNeil’s 58-yard pass to Tre Harris got the Bulldogs within seven points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Mean Green got a pair of field goals from Ethan Mooney and a Kaylon Horton TD run of 66 yards to pull away. McNeil threw for 424 yards and two scores for Louisiana Tech.

