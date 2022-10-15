NASCAR holds 2nd driver safety meeting, vows more

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NASCAR has held a second consecutive meeting with its Cup drivers to discuss their safety concerns with the new Next Gen car. It also promises to continue the sessions for the remaining month of the season. Saturday’s meeting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway lasted 75 minutes — the same length as last week’s contentious session at Charlotte Motor Speedway. NASCAR had a lengthy slide presentation for the drivers that was halted at Charlotte as the meeting deteriorated into an emotional confrontation between drivers and NASCAR leadership. The meetings became necessary after Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman both suffered concussions in what should have been routine crashes.

