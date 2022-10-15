Juventus wins derby at Torino to relieve pressure on Allegri

MILAN (AP) — Juventus has relieved a bit of the pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri by beating Torino 1-0 in a Serie A derby. Dušan Vlahović scored 16 minutes from time. The Bianconeri have been struggling in Serie A and the Champions League. They moved up to seventh place. They are five points behind Atalanta which could go top with a win at home to Sassuolo later. Monza endured its first defeat under coach Raffael Palladino by 1-0 at Empoli.

