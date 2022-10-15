Jefferson throws 5 TDs, leads Arkansas to win over BYU

PROVO, Utah (AP) — KJ Jefferson threw for 367 yards and a career-high five touchdowns to lead Arkansas to a 52-35 victory over BYU on Saturday. Raheim Sanders added 175 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground for the Razorbacks. Arkansas snapped a three-game losing streak after rolling up 644 total yards on the Cougars. Third down efficiency contributed greatly to fueling the Razorbacks’ potent offensive showing. Arkansas went 12-of-14 on third down. Jaren Hall threw for a career-high 356 yards and three touchdowns to lead BYU. Puka Nacua had 141 receiving yards and Kody Epps added 125 receiving yards for the Cougars. Nacua also scored three touchdowns. BYU tallied 471 total yards.

