Greece says Turkey forced naked migrants to cross border

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece accuses Turkey of forcing 92 migrants to cross into Greece and stripping them naked before doing so. Greek police said Saturday that officers found the migrants on Friday stark naked. They said some of the migrants had “bodily injuries.” The migrants had entered Greece using plastic boats to cross the Evros River. The migrants told police that they been forced by Turkish authorities to board three vehicles that took them to the border. The migrants testified that they had been forced to strip naked before boarding the boats.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.