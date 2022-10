KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 3 Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has started the game at No. 6 Tennessee. Coach Nick Saban says Young was a game-time decision all week. Young won last year’s Heisman Trophy and missed last week’s game against Texas A&M with a sprained shoulder. Young has completed 90 of 134 passes for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has been intercepted three times.

