Yanks may face Cleveland’s bugs again in a throwback to ’07

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland may have a certain type of home field advantage this weekend against the New York Yankees. The midges that memorably swarmed Joba Chamberlain during Game 2 of the 2007 Division Series in Cleveland returned last weekend for an NFL game between the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. The Guardians host the Yankees on Saturday night for Game 3 of the ALDS. Midges hatch along Lake Erie several times a year.

