Woman charged with homicide in connection to Finleyville shooting

By KDKA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FINLEYVILLE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A woman accused of driving away after a shooting victim fell out of her car in Finleyville is facing homicide charges, according to court paperwork.

Police said they were called to Bob’s Tavern on Route 88 for shots fired around 1 a.m. Monday and found the body of 29-year-old Jaisen Irwin on Washington Avenue a short time later. Investigators found evidence of a firearm being discharged and parts of a car in the bar’s parking lot.

According to the criminal complaint, Maurissa Spencer’s black Dodge Charger was found with multiple bullet holes in the passenger side at Tuscany Estates in Union Township later that morning.

Police charged her with recklessly endangering another person and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence earlier this week. A criminal complaint filed Thursday also charged her with homicide.

Police said Irwin’s brother called investigators and said after a fight forced Jim’s Bar in Monongahela to close early, the crowd moved to Bob’s Tavern.

The criminal complaint said when police interviewed Spencer, she admitted Irwin was in the passenger seat of her car and fell out while she was driving but she didn’t stop or call police. According to sources, Irwin was shot three times and ran to Spencer’s car to get away.

Sources added that they believe the shooting could be in retaliation to a homicide that happened in Monessen 10 years ago. In that case, police said Irwin was attacked in 2012 by a group of people who believed Irwin told authorities they were responsible for another man’s death.

The new criminal complaint said when detectives with state police came to collect evidence from the Dodge Charger, they found blood on a jumpsuit Spencer was wearing and blood throughout the car.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.