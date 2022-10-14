Second cardroom could be coming to Marina, some not happy

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Marina City Council will vote to approve a second cardroom to open up in town on Tuesday.

The proposed site would be next to the off-ramp from Highway 1 onto Del Monte Boulevard.

Marina’s mayor is welcoming the new cardroom, while others aren’t so sure.

Frank Calamia, the owner of the Marina club, says, “I’m very, very concerned. We used to have Mortimers across the street, they went out of business more than five years ago."

Now that the City of Marina is looking to bring back a second cardroom – Frank has concerns.

“I’m fearful, I will lose half of my employees, and I’m not going to be able to support the foundations and the kids of this town like we’ve been doing over the past years," said Calamia.

We asked Marina Mayor Bruce Delgato about this. He tells KION that adding a second cardroom could bring in 100 to 300,000 dollars in tax revenue for city services.

"If a second cardroom comes in and is different than the first card room, I could see how that might have a positive impact overall on city revenues," said Delgato.

But does a second cardroom have the potential to contribute more money to local nonprofits?

"It depends on how generous the second cardroom would be and what effect the second cardroom would have on the first cardroom’s ability to donate to nonprofits," said Delgato.

In 2019, Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto sent a letter to the bureau of gambling control. In this letter, she said, “in communities such as ours, cardroom table tax revenue provides for a substantial portion of the local budget.”

“If a second cardroom is very successful, what does that mean for the city's ability to provide services? Does it give us one more policeman per year? Does it give us one more firefighter per year? Does it give us some money to, it probably would cost about $150,000 a year, to do a much better job maintaining our sports fields, said Delgato."

The city feels that this second cardroom’s impact will be the opposite. The changes are part of Marina’s downtown vibrancy project.

“When you build a big ol' place like that, it’s not just the cardroom here, the marina club, that is going to hurt, it’s all the other restaurateurs in town because he’ll suck away all the tourists. They won’t even come into town," said Calamia.

Calamia wants to keep Marina small and not become a city like Morgan Hill.

“We're not trying to create a Taj Mahal that's so expensive that the Vietnamese fisher-people and the mom with two jobs and kids, you know, increasingly get pushed out. And we end up looking like cities that are very different than Marina. I mean, Marina is a very precious special place," said Delgato.

We also reached out to Parkwest Casinos for comment, but they have not responded.