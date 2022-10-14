Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz Community Farmers Market have come to an agreement to find a permanent home in downtown Santa Cruz.

The city has approved $1.775 million to fund a structure for a year round Farmers' Market. No location has been approved yet.

“The Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market is an integral part of the Santa Cruz community,” said Nesh Dillon, Farmers’ Market Executive Director. “We know the community will support the market wherever we are located. It’s exciting to join the City in moving toward a permanent location that will allow us to provide both the community and our vendors with more amenities.”

An all all-weather pavilion, restrooms, hook-ups for food trucks and vendors and picnic tables will all be made available with the funding.

The current city-owned lot 7, being used by the current market as a parking structure, will be considered as a final location candidate, said said City Manager Matt Huffaker.

"There are several other equally viable locations downtown. We look forward to continuing our work with the market to find the best fit for them," said Huffaker.