Police searching for runaway 16-year-old OKC girl who’s been missing for almost 2 months

By KOCO Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said Madisyn Riffe has been missing from her southwest Oklahoma City home. Investigators do not believe foul play was involved, but police said they want to locate her and make sure she’s OK.

Authorities told KOCO 5 that Riffe ran away from home and has been missing for almost two months.

Anyone with information about Madisyn’s location is asked to call 911.

