New Orleans police officer shot while off duty in Mid-City, suspect still being sought

By Bun Choum

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A New Orleans police officer was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday in Mid-City.

Officials said it happened around 10:35 p.m. on North Rendon Street near Conti Street near the Bayou Beer Garden parking lot.

A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department said the officer was off-duty at the time of the shooting and suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police confirmed that a suspect in the shooting is still being sought.

The officer’s identity is being withheld, but WDSU did learn the officer is a four-year veteran.

This is a developing story.

