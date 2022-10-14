Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend.

The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime.

The destruction of this important symbol of Mexican and Chicanx culture is disgraceful and abhorrent. Acts like these attempt to inspire fear, make some members of our community feel like they don’t belong, and slow our work by pulling us out of community with one another and undermining our shared values. It is so important that we not give in to those who seek to divide us. We say unequivocally to our Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx students and community members: You belong here at UC Santa Cruz. The destruction of the flag was heinous and unacceptable. We are investigating this crime and will hold those responsible for this accountable. UC Santa Cruz

The University also added that they are taking this incident seriously and they are trying to resolve the issue. They want to assure the school community they are acting on the issue.

We’re unlikely to prevent all bad actors from engaging in hateful acts or speech in the future. But we can take this opportunity to defy those who would divide us, to lift up and support those who have been harmed, and to recognize that the good work we do together is bigger than any attempt to tear us apart.

KION has reached out to University school advocates and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story.