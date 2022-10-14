Metal detectors present at Central Coast football games due to recent violence

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Extra security will be around Rabobank Stadium to keep fans safe.

Over the last several weeks, there have been multiple incidents at Central Coast High Schools.

In Hollister, a fight between teens saw a knife pulled last month. At North Monterey County High School, shots rang out outside of the stadium.

Fortunately, no one was severely hurt in either incident.

Central coast school districts are doing what they need to do to make sure incidents like this don’t happen again. They want to be sure people feel safe enough to watch their friends and family play under the lights on Fridays.

Superintendent of Salinas Union High School District Dan Burns explained what went into deciding these additional measures.

He said, “Part of that assessment is looking at what are additional ways or additional measures we can put in place to make sure that anybody that comes and attends the event are safe but just as importantly that those that come are reminded that the focus is on the athletic competition taking place at that venue.”

We also checked in with the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District. The district is adding some extra help at their games.

In a statement, the district says:

Safety is always a priority for MPUSD. in addition to a site administrator in charge at every event, for large athletic events, such as home football games, we contract out with security companies, provide extra work hours to on-site security staff, and coordinate with local law enforcement, so they are aware of events to provide additional support as needed. MPUSD

So far, no incidents have been reported at MPUSD yet. Salinas Union High School District doesn’t plan on having any either and wants the community’s help.

“The safety at our events isn’t only contained by the staff that are there,” Burns said. “So we would like those that attend the events that if they see something that concerns them to let staff know.”

North Salinas High School sent out an email informing parents about this added security at their venues.

The Salinas Union High School District says it will continue to check adult bags upon entrance, check student IDs, and remove anyone who is disruptive.