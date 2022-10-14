Greenfield Harvest Festival celebrates diamond anniversary

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield Harvest Festival will be celebrating their 75th anniversary on Sunday. The festival will kick off with a parade at Apple Street and El Camino Real. The event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. and will run until 5:15 p.m.

The parade will go down Oak Street and back up to El Camino Real. Dancing is encouraged for those attending as there will be cumbia, reggae, and rock and roll music on four different stages.

Do not worry as there will be plenty local food vendors and special art exhibitions. There will be a beer garden near the main stage as well.

The Monterey County Elections Department will also have their mobile pop-up site at the festival. Residents can register and vote at the site.

There will be a kid's zone along with a car show at the event. The car show will have vintage hot rods, low riders and custom cars.

For more information visit here.