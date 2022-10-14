Caught on video: Robbery suspect traps woman inside subway turnstile in Rego Park, Queens

By ELIJAH WESTBROOK

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Police are searching for a robbery suspect caught on video trapping a woman inside a subway turnstile.

It happened shortly before midnight Tuesday at the 63rd Drive-Rego Park station.

Surveillance video shows the 26-year-old woman entering the turnstile when the man comes up from behind and pulls it in the opposite direction to get in with her. The victim tries to fight back, as the suspect forces himself on her.

The struggle went on for more than a minute before police said he grabbed her wallet from her hand and fled out of the station.

“That’s horrible, because I always take the train,” one subway rider told CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook.

“The community is not the same as it was. I feel like I’m definitely more on high alert,” another rider added.

Police said the victim was not injured.

“I just think it’s disgusting the way the city has gotten. I take the subway every day,” said one rider.

“You just have to be vigilant and keep your head on a swivel,” Rego Park resident Roberto Lorenzo said.

