Australia rallies, beats Scotland at Women’s Rugby World Cup

Lori Cramer kicked the conversion of Ashley Masters’ 74th-minute try as Australia rallied from 12-0 down at halftime to beat Scotland 14-12 at the Women’s Rugby World Cup. England and France will meet later in the first clash of heavyweights at the tournament. Top-ranked England and fourth-ranked France have been drawn together in Group C and will meet in only the second round of group play. Both won their opening matches as expected and their match might decide the eventual group winner. While France was impressive in its first-up 40-5 win over South Africa, England stole the show in last weekend’s first round with an 84-19 win over Fiji which enhanced their status as tournament favorites.

