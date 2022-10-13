Report: Bomb threat led to evacuation of Norway gas plant

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian media say a bomb threat against an gas processing facility in central Norway has forced the evacuation of the site. But police told Norwegian news agency NTB Thursday that there was ”no evidence that the bomb threat against the Ormen Lange facility was real.” The incident came amid heighten security on key energy, internet and power infrastructures following last month’s underwater explosions that ruptured two key gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. The gas is exported to the United Kingdom.

