Police: 2 officers fatally shot, 3rd wounded in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — State police in Connecticut say two officers were fatally shot and a third wounded. Police say on Twitter early Thursday that the officers were shot in Bristol, about 15 miles southwest of Hartford, and the wounded officer was reported to have “serious injuries.” Additional details, including when the officers were shot and the circumstances of the shooting, weren’t immediately released. State police said a news conference would be held as soon as possible.

