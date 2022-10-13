Pastor confirmed to have been killed during crash

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Update on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 11:45 a.m.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed to CBS 58 that the victim in the car crash at 10th and Wells yesterday is 40-year-old Pastor Aaron Strong.

Alderman Robert J. Bauman released a Thursday statement noting that the driver who hit Strong’s car ” … plowed into the paster’s vehicle at a high speed, was injured and was taken into custody by Milwaukee Police,” after the driver allegedly ignored a red light.

Original story:

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner is responding to a fatal motor vehicle accident near 10th and Wells on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

It happened at 9:01 a.m. this morning.

Police say one driver, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, was driving east at a high rate of speed on 11th and Wells. He blew through a red traffic light near the intersection of 10th and Wells and struck a vehicle that was occupied by a 40-year-old Milwaukee man.

The 40-year-old Milwaukee man was driving northbound on 10th and Wells.

Police say both vehicles were travelling east when they struck four unoccupied, legally parked vehicles.

The 40-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital where was pronounced dead.

Grace Downtown has also confirmed the victim was a pastor at their Church. His name was Pastor Aaron Strong. He was driving from his home to the Church office.

Police say the 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. Charges will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

