New York’s Hamptons offer a feast of indoor, outdoor art

On the eastern end of Long Island, New York, lies a trove of art venues and a rich cultural scene to explore at leisure. You can find works in lush gardens and meadows, on manicured lawns, around ponds with waterlilies, by marshy creeks and in historic Hamptons buildings. Several galleries and arts centers have opened just in the last few years. The area has attracted artists since the 19th century. It thrives on summer tourism, so the art season kicks off in spring and peaks in late autumn. Works on view, some year-round, come from private and permanent collections. Indoor and outdoor exhibits change regularly.

