Man United fans complain about ticket reduction at Chelsea
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A group of Manchester United supporters have complained to a local government in London after more than 600 fans had their tickets canceled for the upcoming Premier League match against Chelsea because of policing concerns. Fans learned last week of the decision to reduce the numbers from 2,994 to 2,370 despite tickets having already been purchased for the match at Stamford Bridge on Oct. 22. Lawyers working on behalf of the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust have sent a letter to Hammersmith and Fulham Council requesting it issue a new safety certificate to permit all the fans to attend the match.