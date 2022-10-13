‘I pray all the time for my country’: Ukrainian family spends six months in Omaha, watches war from afar

By Joey Safchik

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — It’s been six months since Yaroslav and Maria Palamar settled in Omaha after fleeing Ukraine.

“Thank you so much for helping, American people, for saving us,” said Palamar.

KETV NewsWatch 7 first introduced you to the Palamar family in April, shortly after they had arrived in Omaha. The Ukrainian family has since found an apartment in Elkhorn. Their 8-month-old daughter has now lived more than half her life in the U.S.

Friends have sent them photos of the neighborhood in Irpin, now largely turned to rubble.

“It’s very bad, you know. I feel my heart. I pray all the time for my country,” said Palamar.

He prays not just for his country, but his parents, who spend hours at a time sheltering in their basement without electricity and water. Russia has fired dozens of missiles so far this week.

“It’s very hard. It’s very hard, because it’s my home, it’s my parents,” said Palamar, although he said America has already started to feel like home. “My situation, it’s stability. My son is going to school and I found an apartment.”

They have health insurance and local refugee agencies help pay for rent and groceries. Palamar said he applied for work authorization when he first got here, but is still waiting.

“I need work, you know, and I don’t understand why it’s so long,” said Palamar, an architect.

His wife, Maria, is an interior designer, who has taken up art since moving to the U.S. Eight-month-old Eva takes up most of their time, and their first-grader Lev is adjusting well.

“I need friends, I need school, I need safety, I need my mom and dad, and food,” said Palamar, from the 7-year-old’s perspective. Yaroslav and Maria are able to provide that safety, knowing the same can’t be said for their loved ones back home.

“If you want to pray with me, that’s really nice,” said Palamar.

