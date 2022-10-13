Groups report bomb blast near military bus in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — A bomb has exploded near a Syrian military bus in a suburb of Damascas, killing and wounding several soldiers. A pro-government radio station and an opposition war monitor said it was not immediately clear how many troops were killed in Thursday’s blast. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the death toll could be as high as 17. Syrian state media did not immediately report the attack. Similar attacks over the past years have killed and wounded dozens of soldiers in government-held parts of the war-torn country. Last March, militants attacked a military bus near Palmyra in central Syria, killing 13 troops and wounding 18 others.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.