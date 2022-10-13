Castroville community reacts to allegations against former high school teacher

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- North Monterey County High School is still trying to process the recent allegations against former teacher Sergio Munoz Marquez.

Marquez was arrested on numerous sexual assault charges after Monterey County Sheriffs got word from a former high school student. Marquez is accused of sexually assaulting the victim on school property 20 years ago during school hours.

So far, detectives have not determined if this incident was isolated or if there are more victims.

Commander of the Professional Standards Division Derrel Simpson says it was the victim's courage that led to the arrest of this suspect.

“I can’t speak enough on how courageous it is for somebody to come forward,” Simpson said. “Whether it happened recently or it happened a year ago, 10 years ago, or 20 years ago, it takes a certain amount of courage, a significant amount of courage, to come forward and report that.”

The school district says it conducted its own investigation.

Marquez was put on a leave of absence before the year started and has not been with the school since.

According to a statement released by the district:

“It is of the utmost importance that our students are safe and supported at all times while on our school campuses.“

Commander Simpson urges parents and those who know someone who has been a victim to take advantage of their local resources.

“Every parent loves their child, and you want what’s best for them, but we’re not all trained to deal with this type of trauma,” Simpson said. “Emotional, physical, mental trauma that these things cause. So take advantage of the resources available in the county. Reach out to the Sheriff's Office, we’ll put you in touch with those resources. Get the counseling that you need.”

North Monterey County High School stated they also have support on site for students available all day as long as they need it.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective Christian Zarate at 831-755-3809 or Detective Sergeant Bryan Hoskins at 831-755-3773.