Belichick, Patriots look to slow Chubb, Browns’ running game

Bill Belichick spent five years coaching the Cleveland Browns. He’s spent parts of the past 23 years beating them. Belichick brings an 8-2 record into this week’s matchup between his New England Patriots and the Browns. Last season, the Patriots demolished the Browns 45-7. New England’s quarterback situation remains in flux with starter Mac Jones’ status still uncertain with an ankle injury. Cleveland’s issue is a defense that has given up more than 200 yards rushing in the past two weeks. If the Browns don’t get it fixed, Belichick will run the ball right at them.

