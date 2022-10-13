Arsenal, Freiburg record away wins to stay perfect in EL

Bukayo Saka scored and Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt 1-0 in Norway to stay perfect with its third straight victory in the Europa League. Saka was fed by Sambi Lokonga to net the decider for the Premier League leaders in the 24th minute. Arsenal is atop Group A with nine points from three games. Freiburg made it four wins from four by routing Nantes 4-0 away to also stay perfect. Real Betis failed to stay perfect in Group C after it was held 1-1 at home by Roma.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.