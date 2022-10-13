8-year-old saves brother after dog alerts him to house fire

By Jennifer Ready

SENECA, South Carolina (WYFF) — An 8-year-old boy saved his 6-year-old brother from a fire in their home in Seneca, South Carolina, earlier this month, according to his grandmother, Sharmen Pressley.

Pressley said the family’s dog alerted 8-year-old Zeke Stewart that there was a fire.

“I later found out that the dog, who was in a crate, Bruno, woke Zeke, the oldest little boy, up to get him out. Zeke woke up, he said the room was already on fire and there was smoke and he got up and went out the back door and got some air, gulped some air and then went back inside the house to wake his little brother up that was in the bed with him,” Pressley said.

Pressley said both boys and their stepdad made it out of the house safely. Zeke was treated for burns on his ears and his brother had minor burns, according to Pressley.

“I’m very proud of Zeke because he was very brave and didn’t think of himself,” Pressley said. “When we asked him what were you thinking about, he was thinking about waking his brother up and getting his brother and dad out of the house.”

The family’s dog Bruno suffered burns on his head, but is OK.

“Bruno we consider to be our hero too,” Pressley said. “They said with his burns, his hair won’t grow back so he’ll live with the scars but they’ll be a reminder to us how diligent he was to get the boys awake. He actually went back in the house and that’s why he got the burns.”

Pressley said the family lost nearly everything in the fire.

