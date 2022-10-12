Police: Missing Georgia toddler believed dead, mom a suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia toddler reported missing by his mother last week is believed to be dead, according to police, and his mother has been named a suspect in the boy’s death. In a tweet late Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department said, “We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased. We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed, the tweet said. Hadley will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss the case.

