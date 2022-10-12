New York’s gun law gets reprieve from federal appeals court

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court is allowing New York to continue enforcing its new gun law as it considers a lower court ruling that would block key provisions. The decision Wednesday from the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals came six days after a federal judge in Syracuse declared multiple portions of the law unconstitutional and placed a temporary hold on them. The state promptly appealed. The ruling puts a hold on U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s order until a three-judge appeals panel can make a decision on the state’s motion.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.