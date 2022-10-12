Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:13 PM

Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville

Watsonville Police Department

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they found a car flipped over on Clifford Avenue near Elisa Circle Wednesday morning.

Police said this suspect ran from the scene after hitting two parked vehicles at eight in the morning. Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and police later found him.

Alexis Chavez, 26, was found with "noticeable injuries from the crash" at Pennsylvania Drive and Winding Way. Police do not know if Chavez was under the influence during the crash.

No other injuries were reported because of the crash.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content