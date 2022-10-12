Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they found a car flipped over on Clifford Avenue near Elisa Circle Wednesday morning.

Police said this suspect ran from the scene after hitting two parked vehicles at eight in the morning. Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and police later found him.

Alexis Chavez, 26, was found with "noticeable injuries from the crash" at Pennsylvania Drive and Winding Way. Police do not know if Chavez was under the influence during the crash.

No other injuries were reported because of the crash.