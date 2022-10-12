77 dogs with respiratory illness symptoms at Animal Foundation in Las Vegas

By Elaine Emerson

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — More than 70 dogs are showing signs of a respiratory illness at the Animal Foundation, the shelter announced Wednesday.

The shelter said 77 dogs are showing signs of Canine Pneumovirus, a highly contagious respiratory illness. The affected dogs have been quarantined and are being monitored by veterinary staff.

On Sept. 30, a dog that previously was at the Animal Foundation tested positive for Canine Pneumovirus and Strep Zoo. That dog later had to be euthanized due to severe symptoms. No other dogs have died due to respiratory illness, the shelter said.

SOME ADOPTIONS COMING BACK

The Animal Foundation said it plans to reopen dog adoptions on Friday, Oct. 14. Adoptions will be limited to dogs who have been deemed healthy by the shelter’s veterinary team. The dogs up for adoption were either not exposed to the respiratory illness or have been cleared of Canine Pneumovirus, the shelter said.

The shelter has updated their adoptions page to reflect which dogs are healthy and adoptable, removing dogs who have not been cleared for adoption. Some dogs who are sick are still listed on the lost and found page in case their families are looking for them.

Adoptable dogs can be found on the Animal Foundation’s website: animalfoundation.com/adopt-a-pet/adoption-search

