KION reached out to Salinas Orange Cab, and they said one of their cabs was stolen around 1:29 p.m. They are speaking to the police right now to give their statement.

Caltrans is advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Caltrans said the cause was a wrong-way driver.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A head-on crash has closed Highway 101 at Old Stage Road near Salinas Tuesday, said Caltrans.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.