Veteran relievers Smith, Maton left off Astros’ ALDS roster

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have left veteran relievers Will Smith and Phil Maton off their roster for the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners. Smith was a trade-deadline acquisition and had a 3.27 ERA in 24 appearances for Houston this season. General manager James Click says Maton suffered an “off-the-field” injury but wouldn’t say whether the injury was the reason he was not on the roster. The Mariners went with the same roster they did for the wild-card series.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.