US museums return African bronzes stolen in 19th century

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A bronze sculpture of a West African king that had been in the collection of a Rhode Island museum for more than 70 years was among 31 culturally priceless objects that have been returned to the Nigerian government. The Benin Bronzes, including a piece called the “Head of a King” from the Rhode Island School of Design Museum, were transferred to the Nigerian National Collections during a ceremony Tuesday at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington. The pieces included 29 that the Smithsonian Institution’s Board of Regents voted in June to return, and one object from the National Gallery of Art.

