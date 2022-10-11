Tennis Australia keeps out of Djokovic’s visa application

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic won’t get official support with lobbying from tennis officials if he applies for a visa to play in the Australian Open a year after he was deported because he wasn’t vaccinated for COVID-19. The 21-time Grand Slam champion wasn’t allowed to defend his Australian Open title last January after a tumultuous 10-day legal saga that culminated with his visa being revoked on the eve of the tournament eventually won by Rafael Nadal. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley says “It is not a matter we can lobby on. It is a matter that definitely stays between” Djokovic and the Australian government. Australia has subsequently changed its border rules and incoming travelers no longer need proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

