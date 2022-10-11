Teacher arrested for sexual assaulting former student at North Monterey High School: Deputies

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- In August, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office was made aware of accusations of sexual assault against a teacher at North Monterey County High School.

Sergio Munoz Marquez, 58, allegedly assaulted a former student during school hours on school property, said deputies. He was arrested in his Salinas home Tuesday and charged with numerous sexual assault charges.

Marquez was a teacher in the Automotive Program at the school, said deputies. Upon learning of his allegations the North Monterey Unified School District "relived Marquez of his teaching duties."

His bail is set at $1,200,000.

Anyone with information about this case or anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Marquez is encouraged to call Detective Christian Zarate at 831-755-3809 or Detective Sergeant Bryan Hoskins at 831-755-3773.